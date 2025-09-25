The Cutthroat Industry Carla Hall Belonged To Before Television Stardom
Carla Hall didn't start her career anywhere near a kitchen. Born and raised in Nashville, she studied business at Howard University and went on to become a certified public accountant. The work left her restless, and she realized she couldn't see herself staying behind a desk for decades. That clarity gave her the push to try something radically different: Leaving spreadsheets behind for the catwalk.
Modeling took her across Europe, where she appeared in shows for labels including Workers For Freedom and Jaeger. The leap was glamorous on the surface but cutthroat in reality; an industry defined by competition, long hours, and constant scrutiny. Hall has since called that period a stepping stone, not a destination, but it provided the chance to reinvent herself and find confidence in high-pressure spaces.
It also gave her an unexpected education. Between late-night dinners and Sunday brunches hosted by fellow models, she discovered how much joy could be found in the kitchen. She started collecting cookbooks and experimenting with recipes, unaware that those casual meals were quietly laying the groundwork for her next act. For the moment, though, she was carving out a career in one of the toughest industries imaginable — a far cry from the culinary fame she would later achieve as one of the most well-known Black chefs who changed the food industry for the better.
The unexpected bridge between fashion and food
Carla Hall has often said that entering the modeling world at 25, rather than as a teenager, gave her a different perspective. In Europe, it wasn't just the runways that left a mark but the off-duty gatherings — especially the Sunday brunches hosted by a woman named Elaine. Watching the bustle of the kitchen and the way meals fueled conversation, she realized food could be more than sustenance; it was a way to connect. She started collecting cookbooks, an early step that would soon steer her in a new direction.
Back in the States, Hall's casual cooking for friends snowballed into a catering business, and eventually, culinary school. By 2008, she had logged countless hours in restaurant kitchens and jumped into the national spotlight on Top Chef: New York. Her warmth and "hootie hoo!" call made her stand out, and her charm later earned her a co-hosting role on "The Chew," which was eventually cancelled after seven seasons.
Television didn't slow her momentum. Hall even teamed up with Michelle Obama at the 2015 Milan Expo to promote healthier eating, and she's since become a familiar advocate for food education and heritage. Today, with projects like Chasing Flavor, she brings the same curiosity to tracing global culinary roots. It's a career arc that shows how an unlikely detour through fashion eventually led to a lasting role in the kitchen — and beyond.