The Cutthroat Industry Carla Hall Belonged To Before Television Stardom

Carla Hall didn't start her career anywhere near a kitchen. Born and raised in Nashville, she studied business at Howard University and went on to become a certified public accountant. The work left her restless, and she realized she couldn't see herself staying behind a desk for decades. That clarity gave her the push to try something radically different: Leaving spreadsheets behind for the catwalk.

Modeling took her across Europe, where she appeared in shows for labels including Workers For Freedom and Jaeger. The leap was glamorous on the surface but cutthroat in reality; an industry defined by competition, long hours, and constant scrutiny. Hall has since called that period a stepping stone, not a destination, but it provided the chance to reinvent herself and find confidence in high-pressure spaces.

It also gave her an unexpected education. Between late-night dinners and Sunday brunches hosted by fellow models, she discovered how much joy could be found in the kitchen. She started collecting cookbooks and experimenting with recipes, unaware that those casual meals were quietly laying the groundwork for her next act. For the moment, though, she was carving out a career in one of the toughest industries imaginable — a far cry from the culinary fame she would later achieve as one of the most well-known Black chefs who changed the food industry for the better.