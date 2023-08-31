What Happened To ABC's The Chew?

The following article mentions sexual assault.

For its first few seasons, ABC's "The Chew" seemed like it would remain an integral part of daytime TV for a very long time. After all, the culinary-themed talk show was wildly popular with fans and critics alike. Indeed, it received around 2.5 million views per episode from 2016 to 2017. The program also earned a few Emmy nominations and awards. All of these factors made "The Chew" seem invincible.

Nonetheless, during the spring of 2018, ABC announced that the show would be canceled. This decision proved disappointing to fans — some of whom signed a Change.org petition to bring it back. However, as reported by The Daily Mail, this just wasn't going to happen. Per the outlet, then Disney-ABC Television president Ben Sherwood gave a press release that spoke quite highly of the show's merits, but still insisted that the network was confident in its choice, stating: "This is the right decision for our business."

In the end, "The Chew" was not canceled for one single reason. Due to a drop in ratings, competition with streaming platforms, and even allegations of sexual assault, the talk show simply could not survive another season.