Hot Dogs Get A Flavor Boost From This Versatile Canned Soup
Juicy and smoky with the perfect snap, a classic hot dog can easily be elevated with a simple squirt of ketchup or a textured dollop of tangy pickle relish. Having said that, there might be occasions when you simply want more dollar for your dog. One way to make a basic store-bought frankfurter more filling and flavorful is to top it or bake it with some canned cream of mushroom soup. This little trick transforms the convenient family staple into a heftier dinner.
Made of mushrooms, water, yeast, and seasonings, cream of mushroom soup has a rich, umami quality that instantly elevates any dish it's added to, from a casserole to a stroganoff. This is because mushrooms are a natural source of glutamate (the stuff that gives foods like Parmesan and tomatoes their meaty, savory flavor). Glutamic acid is also present in the yeast extract used in some mushroom soup brands, which lends the finished product depth and color. Mushrooms themselves have a thick, meat-like texture too, which is why these fungi are often employed in vegan recipes to mimic the consistency of fried chicken.
To top your hot dogs with cream of mushroom soup, just warm it up and drizzle it over. However, be sure to use a can of condensed mushroom soup that has a thick consistency. When slathered over your hot dog, the creamy viscosity of the soup will settle on the surface. Other options, like chicken soup, run the risk of dribbling and softening your bun.
Make a hot dog casserole with canned mushroom soup
Serving a crowd? Turn your hot dogs into a casserole by chopping them up and laying them in a baking dish with your choice of vegetables, like thinly sliced potatoes, green beans, or corn, and topping them with a can of mushroom soup. You could even toss in some pasta, canned beans, or chili — along with an extra dash of water — to make your meal go further. Bake the casserole until the soup turns bubbly and the spuds are cooked through. For extra flavor and crunch, scatter some shredded cheese, panko, or crushed chips over the top before popping your dish under the broiler.
Of course, there are several ways to cook hot dogs, such as simmering them in hot water or broth, or roasting them in the oven. If you want them to develop a crisper exterior, consider butterflying them and griddling them in a hot skillet before adding them to your casserole. This extra stage will lend your wieners a complex texture and elevate their character, resulting in a dish that has a satisfying bite. Seeing as hot dogs are pre-cooked, it won't take you too long to heat them through. Cooking your hot dogs in butter, before pouring the cream of mushroom soup on top, is another way to maximize their meaty, salty, and smoky character. All this to say, there's heaps of flexibility here to make a personalized dish with both pantry staples and leftovers.