Hot Dogs Get A Flavor Boost From This Versatile Canned Soup

Juicy and smoky with the perfect snap, a classic hot dog can easily be elevated with a simple squirt of ketchup or a textured dollop of tangy pickle relish. Having said that, there might be occasions when you simply want more dollar for your dog. One way to make a basic store-bought frankfurter more filling and flavorful is to top it or bake it with some canned cream of mushroom soup. This little trick transforms the convenient family staple into a heftier dinner.

Made of mushrooms, water, yeast, and seasonings, cream of mushroom soup has a rich, umami quality that instantly elevates any dish it's added to, from a casserole to a stroganoff. This is because mushrooms are a natural source of glutamate (the stuff that gives foods like Parmesan and tomatoes their meaty, savory flavor). Glutamic acid is also present in the yeast extract used in some mushroom soup brands, which lends the finished product depth and color. Mushrooms themselves have a thick, meat-like texture too, which is why these fungi are often employed in vegan recipes to mimic the consistency of fried chicken.

To top your hot dogs with cream of mushroom soup, just warm it up and drizzle it over. However, be sure to use a can of condensed mushroom soup that has a thick consistency. When slathered over your hot dog, the creamy viscosity of the soup will settle on the surface. Other options, like chicken soup, run the risk of dribbling and softening your bun.