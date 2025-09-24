Stop Using Store-Bought Kitchen Floor Cleaner: Grab Two Ingredients From Your Fridge

Store-bought floor cleaners might do a brilliant job of removing grime from tiles, laminate, and wood, but they're also chock-full of chemicals. These additives can be harmful to the skin, lungs, and environment, which is why many people prefer to use natural alternatives, such as baking soda. Luckily, to make an all-natural floor cleaner, all you need are two common ingredients that you likely already have in your home: vinegar and lemons.

The easiest way to make this cleaning fluid is to fill a jar with vinegar and several lemon peels (or spent halved lemons) and pop it in your fridge for a couple of weeks (make sure the vinegar covers the fruit completely to prevent mold!). Once the lemons have steeped in the vinegar, remove them, and then dilute the solution with water to create a bright and citrusy-scented floor cleaner that you can add to your mop bucket. The best type of vinegar to use is distilled vinegar, as it's transparent and free from colors, unlike, say, a red wine vinegar that could stain wooden kitchen floors. Apple cider vinegar works well, too, particularly on non-porous flooring made of tiles, laminate, or vinyl that's less likely to discolor. Either way, most vinegars are highly affordable, making this solution cost effective as well as resourceful because it uses lemon peels that would otherwise be discarded. Aside from cleaning floors, you can also decant some of the solution into a spray bottle, dilute it with water, and use it to clean laminate countertops.