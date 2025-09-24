This New York Pizza Restaurant Was Ranked The Absolute Best In The World By Italians

The first time I went to Una Pizza Napoletana was at its old location on E 12th Street in Manhattan. I pushed my friends to give it a try because I was drawn in by the menu — four pages long, with only ½ a page reserved for its four pizzas and the rest devoted to a manifesto on pizza from its owner, Anthony Mangieri. As soon as our meals arrived, my group fell quiet. We sat in silence, eating pizzas that mentally took us elsewhere. Each pie was perfectly balanced in acidity from the tomatoes, creaminess from the buffalo mozzarella, and fat from the drizzle of olive oil, with the perfect amount of salt sprinkled on top. The dough was airy and flavorful, the perfect example of a Neapolitan crust. When we left, we compared it to a religious experience. We came back many times after that. It's fitting that this has been declared the best pizza in the world two years in a row by the Italy-based 50 Top Pizza.

Gone is the manifesto, replaced with two more pizzas and a few appetizers, but still worthy of top-dog, Una Pizza Napoletana shares the Number 1 spot with a pizzeria in Caserta, Italy, Masanielli. The past few years have been neck-and-neck between the two. In 2024, Una Pizza took the Number 1 spot outright, and in 2023, Masanielli shared the top spot with Naples-based 10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria, while in 2022, Masanielli and Una Pizza shared the best pick.