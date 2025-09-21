Retro Side Dishes We Barely See On The Dinner Table Nowadays

Dinner feels incomplete if you don't have a couple of sides to go along with the main dish. Hearty side dishes not only make your meal taste better but also balance it out. Buttery mashed potatoes, dinner rolls, roasted classic vegetables, simple salads, and even good old fries are a few options that most folks love and prefer today. But if you grew up in the late 20th century, you probably have memories of your dinner table often being packed with a bunch of side dishes that we barely see these days. Sure, some of them were outright odd, and you're possibly glad they've fallen out of favor. However, when it comes to a few others, you might as well be wondering, "This dish was so delicious — why doesn't anyone make it anymore?"

As it turns out, changing preferences did cause a few popular side dishes from yesteryear to fade into obscurity. Plus, back in the day, a lot of sides were made by simply mixing together ingredients that were readily available and affordable. Now that a wider variety of ingredients are easier to get, folks have moved over to the options we see today. That being said, we think it's about time these dishes (or, most of them, anyway) made a comeback, and for that, we've come up with a list of some fantastic retro sides. Stick around if you're looking to take a trip down memory lane or want to bring something old-school to your next dinner party.