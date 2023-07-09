Why You Should Avoid Boiling Frozen Corn (Even If The Package Says To)

One of the easiest kitchen shortcuts for saving time and money is cooking with frozen vegetables. Not only are frozen vegetables cheaper, but they allow you to buy produce when it isn't in season, meaning you can enjoy the vitamins and nutrients from these products year-round. They keep well in the freezer and are easy to keep on hand for when you need vegetables in a pinch. Plus, frozen vegetables are pre-cooked and generally painless to heat and use. However, when it comes to these heating methods, some are better than others, whether in flavor, texture, or nutrient retention.

Many frozen vegetable packages, particularly those of frozen corn, instruct the consumer to boil the product to heat it thoroughly. Although boiling vegetables is expedient, it has a number of downsides. Boiling frozen corn results in a product that tastes inferior and loses many of its nutrients. There are much better options to use instead when heating this product through.