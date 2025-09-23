Watermelon Rinds Find A Second Life In A Delicious Depression-Era Pie

About to toss a bunch of watermelon rinds into the trash? Hold your fire! You can chop those leftovers up and turn them into a delicious Depression-era pie with a little culinary ingenuity, a dash of warming spices, and a batch of store-bought pastry.

In the 1930s, home cooks had to be creative with pantry staples because many couldn't afford or access expensive ingredients due to high unemployment and poverty. This led to the creation of inventive treats like the Depression-era water pie, which featured a filling made only of water, flour, sugar, vanilla, and butter. Watermelon pie (also known as watermelon harvest pie) was another imaginative recipe designed by farm wives who were reluctant to throw food scraps out. The exterior of this juicy fruit was repurposed into the filling for a comforting dessert that used minimal ingredients; however, the rind had to be cooked down first to soften it. It was chopped into ¼-inch cubes and then boiled up in a mixture of water and sugar until it became tender, which took up to 25 minutes depending on the thickness of the rind. Some of the pink flesh attached to the outer skin was included to lend the filling a touch of summery sweetness.