Watermelon Pie Is The Viral Treat Perfect For Summer

TikTok's recipe for watermelon pie, shared by Mallory Jones Oniki of the food blog The Palatable Life, takes the crumbly, golden-brown crust of a cheesecake and fills it with a fruit normally reserved for salads and cookouts, folded into a whipped delight.

To make the crust, Oniki pulses the graham crackers in a food processor (though it can also be done by hand), adds the brown sugar and melted butter, and pulses again until the ingredients are combined. She transfers the sandy mixture to a shallow pie dish and presses it firmly against the bottom and sides. She bakes it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes, which is really the maximum amount of time you want to have your oven blazing on a hot day.

In the time it takes for the crust to cool, Oniki cubes a watermelon, letting the pieces drain on a paper towel. She then combines the Cool Whip, sweetened condensed milk, and lime juice in a bowl and stirs in the watermelon. Finally, she spreads the mixture into the cooled crust and lets it cool for a couple of hours in the fridge. She decorates the pie with lime zest and tiny slices of watermelon. One commenter suggested adding mint, playing on the classic summer combo of watermelon, mint, and feta salad recipes.