The Forgotten Burger & Chicken Chain That's Finally Making A Comeback

Like other fast food chains that lost their spots as America's favorite, Roy Rogers restaurants have a history of ups and downs. Founded in Virginia in 1968, Roy Rogers saw such great success that it became a franchise in the 1980s. Unfortunately, the celebration was short-lived. The brand was sold to Hardee's in 1990, after which hundreds of former Roy Rogers restaurant locations were converted and sold to different fast food franchises. Now, Roy Rogers has 24 company-owned restaurants and 16 franchise restaurants, mostly located in the Mid-Atlantic region.

However, it may be on the upswing. The franchise opened a new location in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, in June 2025. It's the first Roy Rogers to operate out of southern New Jersey since the 1990s. "We are excited to make this long-anticipated return," Jim Plamondon, co-president of Roy Rogers restaurants, said in a press release. "Cherry Hill allows us to serve a growing, diverse community, and introduce a new generation to the quality and variety that makes Roy Rogers a cut above."