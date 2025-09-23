The Forgotten Burger & Chicken Chain That's Finally Making A Comeback
Like other fast food chains that lost their spots as America's favorite, Roy Rogers restaurants have a history of ups and downs. Founded in Virginia in 1968, Roy Rogers saw such great success that it became a franchise in the 1980s. Unfortunately, the celebration was short-lived. The brand was sold to Hardee's in 1990, after which hundreds of former Roy Rogers restaurant locations were converted and sold to different fast food franchises. Now, Roy Rogers has 24 company-owned restaurants and 16 franchise restaurants, mostly located in the Mid-Atlantic region.
However, it may be on the upswing. The franchise opened a new location in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, in June 2025. It's the first Roy Rogers to operate out of southern New Jersey since the 1990s. "We are excited to make this long-anticipated return," Jim Plamondon, co-president of Roy Rogers restaurants, said in a press release. "Cherry Hill allows us to serve a growing, diverse community, and introduce a new generation to the quality and variety that makes Roy Rogers a cut above."
The future of Roy Rogers restaurants
On opening day, there were long lines of eager customers stretching outside the restaurant. According to social media users who visited the new location, it serves much of the same food, including chicken tenders, burgers, and roast beef sliders (which Burger King also had, once upon a time). Nostalgia motivated most of the visitors. Some even waited over an hour to get their food.
Not every fast food joint receives the same treatment. Some burger chains failed to expand nationwide. This public embrace of the new location shows a promising future for Roy Rogers restaurants. Now that it's finally making a comeback, what's next? At the time of writing, no other new locations have been opened. That doesn't mean there won't be. In a statement published by USA Today, Joe Briglia, Roy Rogers' director of franchise development, said, "We've received an overwhelming number of requests from loyal Roy Rogers fans for a location in this area, and we're delighted to make it a reality. We plan to build on this success and expand even further in the market."