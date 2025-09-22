Who Is Amaury Guichon? The Pastry Chef Behind Doja Cat's Edible Lipstick

Grammy award-winning rapper Doja Cat had an eye-popping moment on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet when she took a bite of her signature lipstick, Lady Danger by MAC Cosmetics. At least, that's what it appeared to be. But MAC soon revealed that Doja actually ate a chocolate replica of her lipstick, created by a chef who's famous for virally popular desserts.

Amaury Guichon, sometimes known as The Chocolate Guy, is well known across social media for elaborate desserts, including massive chocolate sculptures. Over the past decade, Guichon has amassed over 65 million followers across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, where he posts some of his extravagant creations.

Although Guichon does have an online store with limited chocolate options, fans hoping to devour one of his massive sculptures will be disappointed. Expensive commissions notwithstanding, Guichon's chocolate sculptures are not for sale. Not only that, but Doja Cat's edible lipstick was an outlier: Most of the chef's chocolate artworks may be edible, but are not meant to be eaten.