Couverture Vs Compound Chocolate: What's The Difference?

Ever found yourself wondering what chocolate enthusiasts are talking about when they argue over what is or isn't "real" chocolate? While definitions of authenticity are highly subjective goalposts best left to personal taste, there are two distinct types of chocolate that people are usually referring to when it comes to "real" or "fake" chocolate: More commonly, these two types are referred to as couverture chocolate and compound chocolate.

The real difference between the two boils down to what kinds of fat were included in the manufacturing process. Any piece of chocolate is composed of chocolate liquor – which is the chocolate content itself, not to be confused with chocolate liqueur — and some kind of solid fat. The fat in couverture chocolate is mainly composed of real cocoa butter, which is why many often consider it"genuine" chocolate. Compound chocolate, on the other hand, uses hydrogenated or modified vegetable fats like coconut, palm kernel, or soy oil in place of cocoa butter. While this might seem like a relatively minor substitution, cocoa butter and vegetable fats behave in very different ways when melted down for molding and dipping: If you're picking out a chocolate for making confectionaries with, it's important to understand the pros and cons that come with either type.