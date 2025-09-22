Ina Garten's Go-To Rules For Serving A Cheese Course At A Dinner Party

When the Barefoot Contessa talks, fans listen. Ina Garten's tips to up your cooking game are adapted by both novice and amateur chefs. Why? Because she is relatable. Garten admits that she totally failed her first party, with her primary mistake being inviting people who were all strangers to one another. But, luckily, she is a quick learner and is sharing her lessons learned with her culinary following. Specifically, Garten has two smart and thoughtful rules you may want to consider if you are going to serve a cheese course at a dinner party.

Per a Food Network video, the first is to make certain it is a light cheese course, and second, if you are adding this to a course on your menu, make certain you aren't serving beef filet for dinner and chocolate mousse for dessert. Cheese is not meant to be a main course, but rather just a little indulgent nibble that complements the big attraction. Garten says she likes to add this no-fuss course when she is making a fish stew for dinner and sending guests off with a dessert of granita. As she says, cheese is a pretty "rich course."