Why You Should Consider Simplifying Your Cheese Boards
Cheese boards and charcuterie are a staple for happy hours, book clubs, holiday parties, and just about anything that requires good snacking. Their bountiful and beautiful appearance make eaters "ooh" and "ahh" as they grab a plate to load up on bites and an assortment of cheeses they can't pronounce. From the rosemary-studded crackers to the salty slices of prosciutto, somewhere along the line, a six-cheese charcuterie board can become overwhelming and confusing. Was that the Gruyère or the brie? Did you try the Manchego or was it a Stilton?
Cut the chaos and start simplifying your cheese boards. When deciding how to build your charcuterie board, there's a lot to consider. But to keep things as simple and as aesthetically pleasing as possible, the key is to choose one cheese and build your pairings around it at first. With one cheese in the spotlight at a time, guests will have ample opportunity to create new flavor experiences.
One cheese, endless possibilities
By keeping your boards simple and selecting one cheese, you open the door to new pairing possibilities. Choosing one cheese to be the star of your board lets you incorporate pairings that will invite your guests to reflect and really understand the cheese's flavor in totality. After selecting a centerpiece cheese, organizing the ingredients for your charcuterie board will be crucial. Depending on the cheese's texture and overall flavor profile, its pairings will vary. A good place to start is to consider the following ingredients for your charcuterie board: nuts, fruit, jams or spreads, crackers, breads, and something sweet.
The best accompaniments to serve with brie are sweet, acidic fruits and mellow nuts. The mild creaminess of brie pairs beautifully with blueberries or apples. For nuts, go with raw pecans, as their earthy flavor profile complements the soft cheese. If you've got a sweet tooth, cheese and chocolate pairings might be for you. Dark chocolate can be an excellent match with alpine-style cheeses. The dry, acidic notes from the dark chocolate meld well with nuttier cheeses like Gruyere, Swiss, or Appenzeller. And briny, salty olives are a cheese's best friend. When teamed up with a double- or triple-cream, the saltiness of the olives amplifies the cheese's natural flavor profile.