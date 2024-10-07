Why You Should Consider Simplifying Your Cheese Boards

Cheese boards and charcuterie are a staple for happy hours, book clubs, holiday parties, and just about anything that requires good snacking. Their bountiful and beautiful appearance make eaters "ooh" and "ahh" as they grab a plate to load up on bites and an assortment of cheeses they can't pronounce. From the rosemary-studded crackers to the salty slices of prosciutto, somewhere along the line, a six-cheese charcuterie board can become overwhelming and confusing. Was that the Gruyère or the brie? Did you try the Manchego or was it a Stilton?

Cut the chaos and start simplifying your cheese boards. When deciding how to build your charcuterie board, there's a lot to consider. But to keep things as simple and as aesthetically pleasing as possible, the key is to choose one cheese and build your pairings around it at first. With one cheese in the spotlight at a time, guests will have ample opportunity to create new flavor experiences.