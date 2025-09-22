Anthony Bourdain Once Ate This Meat That's Illegal To Sell
Few people in this world have gotten the chance to experience as many different dishes as Anthony Bourdain did throughout his life as a chef and world traveler. However, while Bourdain's favorite food city, Tokyo, Japan, necessitated an over 6,000-mile plane trip for the New York City resident, one of his most fascinating destinations was actually just a few states away. While in West Virginia, Bourdain got the chance to do what very few can. He ate chicken and roasted bear meat — which typically is not legally sold in the United States — and he did it while 5,000 feet underground.
Bourdain's experience eating bear meat was documented during Season 11 of his Emmy Award-winning show "Parts Unknown" on CNN in an episode titled "West Virginia," and saw the tenured chef pay a visit to a coal mine alongside several Appalachian miners. The roasted bear itself was packed with the miners for lunch, and as Bourdain quickly grabbed himself a bite, he noted just how good the scarcely consumed meat was before continuing to discuss the unique culture of the region with the workers.
Why bear meat is illegal to sell in America
Now, while Bourdain enjoying some bear meat in West Virginia was more or less a passing occurrence on "Parts Unknown," it's novel due to how few people watching the show will ever get the chance to try out the elusive meat. While it is legal to eat, the buying and selling of bear meat — and many other game meats — is not allowed in some states and is incredibly uncommon in others. This illegality is the result of conservation efforts that first began in the late 1800s when it was realized that market hunting severely dwindled the amount of game found across the country. Because of this, it is rare for any non-hunter to get the chance to eat the meat unless they personally know someone willing to obtain it on their behalf.
With this in mind, if you do find yourself in possession of bear meat, knowing how to cook and eat it is incredibly important for both your health and the taste of the meat itself. Above all else, ensuring bear meat achieves an internal temperature of over 165 degrees Fahrenheit is the most important factor to have a safe experience. Furthermore, while Bourdain ate roasted bear meat that had a look and texture similar to pulled pork, many enjoy making bear meat burgers, a difficult recipe that is said to taste delicious.