Anthony Bourdain Once Ate This Meat That's Illegal To Sell

Now, while Bourdain enjoying some bear meat in West Virginia was more or less a passing occurrence on "Parts Unknown," it's novel due to how few people watching the show will ever get the chance to try out the elusive meat. While it is legal to eat, the buying and selling of bear meat — and many other game meats — is not allowed in some states and is incredibly uncommon in others. This illegality is the result of conservation efforts that first began in the late 1800s when it was realized that market hunting severely dwindled the amount of game found across the country. Because of this, it is rare for any non-hunter to get the chance to eat the meat unless they personally know someone willing to obtain it on their behalf.

With this in mind, if you do find yourself in possession of bear meat, knowing how to cook and eat it is incredibly important for both your health and the taste of the meat itself. Above all else, ensuring bear meat achieves an internal temperature of over 165 degrees Fahrenheit is the most important factor to have a safe experience. Furthermore, while Bourdain ate roasted bear meat that had a look and texture similar to pulled pork, many enjoy making bear meat burgers, a difficult recipe that is said to taste delicious.