Bear Meat Burgers Are Tricky To Cook But Delicious To Eat

The predator has become the prey. If you've never had the opportunity to eat bear, then you are missing out on a hearty and fulfilling meal. Like many animal proteins such as beef, deer, and even turkey, you can turn bear meat into patties for those backyard barbecues. In particular, bear meat has been described as having a stronger, gamier taste than one might expect from beef. Likewise, it has a more compact texture making for a heavier mouth feel.

While bear meat may be high in iron and other vitamins, it's also a leaner piece of meat compared to beef. As such, it can be a bit tricky to get bear burgers just right, especially if you want them to be juicy and not cooked to cinders. There's nothing worse than a burger that tastes like biting into the bottom part of a shoe. On the other hand, bear burgers are particularly finicky because unlike beef you don't have the option of cooking bear meat medium well. Some people prefer beef patties medium well because they see them as more flavorful and tender. However, bear meat must be cooked until it's well done.