Freezer Door Cocktails Are The Simplest Way To Serve A Crowd

Making a batch of cocktails in a big pitcher is one of the golden hacks of hosting a party. Simply prep several drinks in one vessel and pour out on demand as each guest makes an appearance. However, there's another cool trick on the block that can turn things up a notch when it comes to being ultra-prepared for serving a crowd — making freezer door cocktails. These delectable beverages are exactly what they sound like: cocktails that you've prepared in advance (directly inside a liquor bottle) and popped in the freezer door so you can use them as needed. Having said that, there are a few straightforward rules to keep in mind.

Firstly, to make several servings of freezer door cocktails, you'll need to decant some of the liquor from your bottle into a cup to make space for the other liquid ingredients. Then, you can add your mix-ins directly to the original bottle. For example, if you want to make a dirty martini, you'll need to add a splash of vermouth and some green olive brine into either a bottle of vodka or gin before giving it a gentle shake. To make a simple cosmopolitan cocktail, combine your vodka with triple sec, cranberry juice, and vermouth. The key to making freezer door cocktails is to remember to dilute the alcohol with a dash of water to replace the ice cubes you'd normally place at the bottom of your glass when freshly preparing them.