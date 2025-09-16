These Are Some Of The Best Diners In New Jersey

Did you know New Jersey is believed to have more diners per capita than any other state in the nation? This is why the Garden State has long been known as the "diner capital of the world." Of course, to understand what this means, one must first understand exactly what qualifies an eatery as a diner. Before the American diner became so iconic, many early diners were essentially train cars, and their streamlined appearances developed to match their metallic frames. Today, a diner is something that typically serves American fare, is often open 24/7, is reasonably priced, and offers a combination of booth and counter seating. But not every diner in New Jersey is the same. Some are impressive enough that it's worth making an effort to visit them at least once.

With hundreds of diners within the small state's borders, it can be challenging to figure out which ones to visit. As a long-time New Jersey transplant who lived half of her life here, I've visited dozens of diners. In fact, a long time ago, I made it my mission to visit as many diners as possible. I may have reached well over a hundred by now (although I lost count a long time ago). I even worked in a few of these joints, getting first-hand experience on what makes a diner great, which I can now share with you. Ready to see which options should be on your bucket list? Here are some of the best diners in New Jersey worth visiting.