Is Aldi's Wagyu Ground Beef Worth Buying? (It's Complicated)

Wagyu beef is one of the most sought-after meats in the entire world, but while many immediately think that anything labeled as Wagyu is the incredibly high-grade beef from Japan, this is far from the case. The most recent example of this discrepancy has been Aldi's Wagyu ground beef, a product that hit the store's shelves in early 2025 and has been quite polarizing, to say the least. Most notably, before consumers ever even bought and cooked the meat, many questioned its legitimacy, largely due to its relatively low price point of $4.99 per pound.

Unfortunately, this suspicion has a lot of credence It's believed that the meat comes from cattle that were crossbred with Japanese Black Cows — the most common breed of cow that produces Wagyu beef in Japan — which makes it very different from real and authentic Japanese Wagyu. This particular methodology leads many to consider the Aldi product to be misleading, but it's actually quite similar to most Wagyu you'll find across the United States. American Wagyu is known for being a crossbred version of the authentic meat and makes up the vast majority of Wagyu beef that you'll find stateside.