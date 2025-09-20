Is Aldi's Wagyu Ground Beef Worth Buying? (It's Complicated)
Wagyu beef is one of the most sought-after meats in the entire world, but while many immediately think that anything labeled as Wagyu is the incredibly high-grade beef from Japan, this is far from the case. The most recent example of this discrepancy has been Aldi's Wagyu ground beef, a product that hit the store's shelves in early 2025 and has been quite polarizing, to say the least. Most notably, before consumers ever even bought and cooked the meat, many questioned its legitimacy, largely due to its relatively low price point of $4.99 per pound.
Unfortunately, this suspicion has a lot of credence It's believed that the meat comes from cattle that were crossbred with Japanese Black Cows — the most common breed of cow that produces Wagyu beef in Japan — which makes it very different from real and authentic Japanese Wagyu. This particular methodology leads many to consider the Aldi product to be misleading, but it's actually quite similar to most Wagyu you'll find across the United States. American Wagyu is known for being a crossbred version of the authentic meat and makes up the vast majority of Wagyu beef that you'll find stateside.
The problem with Aldi's wagyu ground beef
Aldi's new item not being 100% real might be enough to deter you from buying it in the first place, but the real debate comes down to its taste and utility more than its authenticity. Because the main selling point of Wagyu steak is its exquisite marbling and fat content, grinding it up into ground meat takes away a lot of what makes the high-end beef special, flavor-wise. Instead, you are left with incredibly greasy and fatty ground beef that can be considered off-putting to consumers who typically prefer lean beef.
However, these plentiful criticisms of the product don't mean the Wagyu ground beef is without its supporters. Considering its $4.99 price tag — which is over a dollar cheaper than the average price of standard ground beef in America — the Aldi item is seen as an inexpensive upgrade compared to its alternatives. Additionally, it can provide a unique taste that can really stand out when used correctly. While many butchers and chefs hate the mere idea of using Wagyu for burgers, the Aldi Wagyu ground beef is perfect for those looking for an especially fatty version of the staple dinner entrée.