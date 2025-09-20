The Popular Steakhouse Chain That Offers A 'Platypus Punch For Three'

If you love a delicious cocktail, you might just enjoy this latest treat. This cocktail is a magic show in three glasses: a showy take on a vodka lemonade with a few extra fruity flavors and some bells and whistles thrown in. Certainly not just a sit-and-sip kind of drink, the Platypus Punch for Three is a boozy science experiment that arrives with three glasses filled with nothing but ice. Each is garnished with a platypus figurine you get to keep and has an accompanying egg-shaped shot glass filled with color-changing tea that you also get to keep, and you'll find it all at Outback Steakhouse.

The Platypus Punch for Three is just one of the many shareable menu options at Outback Steakhouse. The popular restaurant has a rotation of specials that often include a dinner for two and other kinds of shareable options. The best mozzarella sticks (that you may not want to share) come from this steakhouse chain, too.

There are a couple of other shareable cocktail deals on the menu as well, like a Koala Punch for Two, served in the same mason jar with two empty glasses. The interactive part of the Platypus Punch for Three is unique, though. It offers just enough booze to satisfy a few people. It's a quirky drink that'll leave an impression, especially if you pair it with one of the six menu items at Outback Steakhouse you absolutely must try.