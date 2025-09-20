The Popular Steakhouse Chain That Offers A 'Platypus Punch For Three'
If you love a delicious cocktail, you might just enjoy this latest treat. This cocktail is a magic show in three glasses: a showy take on a vodka lemonade with a few extra fruity flavors and some bells and whistles thrown in. Certainly not just a sit-and-sip kind of drink, the Platypus Punch for Three is a boozy science experiment that arrives with three glasses filled with nothing but ice. Each is garnished with a platypus figurine you get to keep and has an accompanying egg-shaped shot glass filled with color-changing tea that you also get to keep, and you'll find it all at Outback Steakhouse.
The Platypus Punch for Three is just one of the many shareable menu options at Outback Steakhouse. The popular restaurant has a rotation of specials that often include a dinner for two and other kinds of shareable options. The best mozzarella sticks (that you may not want to share) come from this steakhouse chain, too.
There are a couple of other shareable cocktail deals on the menu as well, like a Koala Punch for Two, served in the same mason jar with two empty glasses. The interactive part of the Platypus Punch for Three is unique, though. It offers just enough booze to satisfy a few people. It's a quirky drink that'll leave an impression, especially if you pair it with one of the six menu items at Outback Steakhouse you absolutely must try.
How the Platypus Punch for Three works its magic
Outback Steakhouse has a fun list of specialty cocktails, one of which made it on our list of 14 cocktails from chain restaurants you need to try at least once. Most of them are delivered to your table already mixed and ready to drink in a pretty cup. When you order the Platypus Punch for Three, though, you'll be pouring your own cocktails. Your server delivers three glasses filled with ice, three shot glasses shaped like hatched eggs and filled with blue color-changing tea, and a mason jar filled with Deep Eddy grapefruit vodka, country-style lemonade, and mango. When you add the tea, it sits on top of the rest of the cocktail for a bit, but once you give it a good stir, the drink transforms into a light purplish pink.
Outback Steakhouse doesn't provide details about the magic behind the Platypus Punch for Three, but the drink uses a popular technique trending with cocktails and mocktails and at coffee shops, and these drinks use two basic ingredients: butterfly pea flower tea and lemon juice. The tea itself is made by steeping butterfly pea flowers in hot water to create a beverage that ranges in color from sky blue to deep indigo, depending on how long it steeps. It changes color when it reacts with the acid in lemon juice, creating the whimsical and completely edible cocktail experience. We still think it's magical, of course.