These 2 Mistakes Will Ruin Your Homemade Poke Bowls

While poke bowls have ancient Polynesian origins dating back hundreds of years, the food trend has since become a beloved dish that countless foodies have been trying to emulate in recent years. With poke bowls' massive growth in popularity across North America beginning less than 15 years ago in 2012, new fans of the genre of dishes are unlikely to know all the dos and don'ts when making poke at home. Among the biggest mistakes you can make, however, are not using fresh fish and cutting said fish improperly before using it. The importance of both these qualities is massive when you're new to making poke bowls, as failure in either category can not only throw off the dish but could also be potentially dangerous for whoever is eating it.

Similar to making good sushi at home as a beginner, ensuring that all your ingredients are as high-quality as possible is very important. Executive Chef Ritchard Cariaga emphasized that using fresh, high-end fish first is the most pivotal step towards making a good poke bowl because the entire dish is centered around the protein. "It's all about the fish — local first and fresh is always best," Cariaga explained in an interview with Tasting Table, "Ask your [fishmonger] for sushi or sashimi-grade."