Want The Best Fish For Your Poke Bowl? Be Kind To Your Fishmonger

When making a poke bowl at home, fresh ingredients are non-negotiable. Since poke often contains raw fish like salmon or ahi tuna, careful selection of fish is especially crucial to ensure the finished poke bowl is as tasty as possible. Because acquiring fresh fish is easier said than done, depending on where you live, you must seek out professional assistance. In this case, a fishmonger is the perfect person to consult when making your wholesome meal.

Fishmongers have specialized knowledge of different types of fish and often have close connections with the fishing companies that provide fresh catches to restaurants, grocery stores, and fish markets. As a result, they can point you in the direction of the best, freshest fish to utilize in your poke bowl. Keep in mind that the same fish that works well in poke bowls is also suitable for ceviche, which is a preparation that utilizes raw fish marinated in citrus juice. Accordingly, you can also inquire about ceviche-friendly fish options when conferring with your fishmonger.