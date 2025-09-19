How To Safely And Effectively Ship Frozen Food

Accurate labeling might just be the toughest part of shipping frozen food, mostly because every country plays by its own rules. In the U.S., for instance, you'll need the paperwork to match the cargo, which includes a commercial invoice, a bill of lading, and in some cases, a certificate of origin. The good news is that you don't need prior FDA approval to import frozen food. What you do need, however, is to file a prior notice before shipping, and if your shipment comes from a farm or facility, that site must also be FDA-registered. Wherever you're sending your shipment, the basics remain non-negotiable. Packages should be clearly marked as perishable or keep frozen, along with both shipper and recipient addresses. When dry ice is in play, the box must carry the proper hazard code and dry ice symbol. Above all, labels should be built to last. They should be durable, weatherproof, and tough enough to survive the journey just as well as the food inside.

Shipping frozen food can be a tricky affair and leave you frazzled about having to figure out so many things at once. With these basics in check, the process can become less overwhelming and a lot simpler.