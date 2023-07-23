16 Frozen Foods That Last A Surprisingly Long Time

The modern freezer may be a relatively recent invention by humankind, only beginning to become popular around the middle of the 20th century. According to Live Science, the "Chinese cut and stored ice around 1000 B.C." and then "500 years later, the Egyptians and Indians learned to leave earthenware pots out during cold nights to make ice." There are also mentions that other civilizations, like the Romans, Greeks, and Hebrews, would keep snow insulated in pits.

Keeping food cold or frozen has long been considered an important and necessary method. Modern-day freezers are not only vital in maintaining our foods ice cold but also in keeping items fresher for far longer than their natural lifespan. The process of freezing food keeps it from perishing by stopping any activity from microbes and slowing down enzymes that can cause food to deteriorate.

Exactly how long food can last, however, is a bit of a murky question. It's a little bit harder to discern when a piece of frozen food is past its prime than it is to tell when a room-temperature item isn't fresh anymore.