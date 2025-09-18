Make Easy Fall Cocktails With A Genius Ice Cube Trick

Fall means cooling temperatures, changing leaves, and cozy cocktails. There are many different boozy recipes that can bring a spirited boost to classic fall flavors, either hot or over ice. If you're going for cold autumnal drinks, however, one trick can make your ice cubes enhance — not dilute — your cocktails' flavor.

Ice cubes can be a fantastic vehicle for fall spices and other seasonal notes that will make your drinks tastier. When made with autumnal spices and other additions, these ice cubes can improve the taste of your beverage while they melt rather than just watering it down. To achieve this, simply fill an ice tray with water (or a liquid of your choice), drop in items like sliced apples or cinnamon sticks to each cube, and freeze.

You can also use this trick with ground or powdered seasonings, with a few caveats. Fresh seasonings will work best, as older bottles may have lost too much flavor. If you're using ground seasonings, also make sure they're fully mixed into whatever liquid you freeze them in. Otherwise, they'll sink to the bottom of the ice cube tray and release their flavors unevenly while melting.