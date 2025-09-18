Tired Of Your Kitchen's Popcorn Ceiling? Here's How To Cover It Up

Popcorn is a great snack, whether you make it in the microwave or pop your kernels on the grill, but let's be real for a second: Popcorn ceilings are ugly. Maybe some people out there like them, but if you're reading this, we're guessing you're not one of them. Sure, you can try scraping off all those unsightly bumps if you have the time, but most people don't. So, if you've been saddled with an ugly popcorn ceiling and need a fast fix, we're here to help.

Unlike some pricey kitchen upgrades that just aren't worth the money (like pot filler faucets, for example), a stretched fabric ceiling will make your kitchen look sleek without requiring any permanent changes. This type of fabric is made specifically for home renovation purposes, so it'll fit right in no matter what kind of kitchen you have. You don't have to worry about making the room feel shorter, either — once installed, many stretch ceilings are less than 1 inch away from the actual ceiling. When it comes to the installation itself, however, we recommend hiring professional help. (Some companies do offer classes, though this isn't guaranteed.) Generally speaking, two people are required to install this upgrade, and the process involves adding a metal track around the room's perimeter.