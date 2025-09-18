Tired Of Your Kitchen's Popcorn Ceiling? Here's How To Cover It Up
Popcorn is a great snack, whether you make it in the microwave or pop your kernels on the grill, but let's be real for a second: Popcorn ceilings are ugly. Maybe some people out there like them, but if you're reading this, we're guessing you're not one of them. Sure, you can try scraping off all those unsightly bumps if you have the time, but most people don't. So, if you've been saddled with an ugly popcorn ceiling and need a fast fix, we're here to help.
Unlike some pricey kitchen upgrades that just aren't worth the money (like pot filler faucets, for example), a stretched fabric ceiling will make your kitchen look sleek without requiring any permanent changes. This type of fabric is made specifically for home renovation purposes, so it'll fit right in no matter what kind of kitchen you have. You don't have to worry about making the room feel shorter, either — once installed, many stretch ceilings are less than 1 inch away from the actual ceiling. When it comes to the installation itself, however, we recommend hiring professional help. (Some companies do offer classes, though this isn't guaranteed.) Generally speaking, two people are required to install this upgrade, and the process involves adding a metal track around the room's perimeter.
What to know before installing a stretch fabric ceiling
Before committing to a stretch ceiling in your kitchen, there are a few basic facts you should know about this installation. First, the material is made of a thin type of PVC film. This fabric is water-resistant, which can come in handy if your kitchen ceiling has a history of leaking. This material also has a long lifespan. Stretch fabric ceilings can last about 15 years, though you might want to check in with your contractor about the lifespan of your specific fabric.
Thankfully, cleaning is simple: Just use a gentle cleanser and a soft cloth. As for lights, don't worry. Most people install stretch ceilings over lights, but if you don't want these covered, your contractor can add LED lights after securing the fabric. This is a popular choice, since the two can be easily combined during the ceiling's installation: With a simple incision, wires and bulbs can go right through the fabric. This creates a more streamlined look, which is an especially great benefit if you have a minimalist kitchen.