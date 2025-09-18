The History Of The Maple Syrup Bottle (And Why It Has A Tiny Handle)

Maple syrup is a more recent phenomenon than some people may think. While maple sugar was common for centuries, maple syrup wasn't economical to produce until the turn of the 20th century. At the time, like many mass-produced foods, maple syrup was mostly sold in cans. So what's the deal with the frontier-style bottles with a tiny handle on the neck?

The truth is that these bottles were never meant to be carried by their little handles. They are examples of a skeuomorph, something whose only purpose is to indicate something else. Think of how some vegan meat alternatives appear to bleed when cut: it's irrelevant to the production of Impossible burgers, but it evokes the experience of eating beef.

Similarly, the tiny handle on your maple syrup bottle is only meant to suggest centuries of tradition. The version we know was actually invented after World War II and didn't reach its current form until the 1990s. But the story behind that runs through similar designs as old as the 1920s, and of course a lot of marketing.