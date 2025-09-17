The Popular Canned Meat That's Also One Of The Unhealthiest

Spam has managed to stay on grocery shelves for nearly nine decades, but not always for reasons that make nutritionists happy. The pink block of pork shoulder and ham has inspired cookbooks, memes, and even a Monty Python sketch, while still dividing opinion between loyal fans and those who won't touch it. Its enduring appeal comes from convenience, but its reputation as a questionable health choice has followed it for just as long.

For those wondering what Spam even is (and how it is made), the recipe is surprisingly bare-bones: just pork shoulder, ham, salt, water, sugar, potato starch, and sodium nitrite for color and preservation. The result is a precooked loaf encased in a thin layer of gelatin, ready to eat straight from the tin — though some people prefer it fried until golden. Its long shelf life and convenience are exactly what helped it gain traction during hard times.

World War II played an essential role in Spam's popularity, cementing its place in American pantries and beyond. Soldiers were fed it regularly, and when the war ended, Spam had already woven itself into the fabric of cuisines around the world — from Hawaii to South Korea. But the same qualities that made it cheap, filling, and long-lasting also meant it was heavy on fat and salt, a trade-off that would later spark plenty of debate about its place in the modern diet.