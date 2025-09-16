The Steakhouse Meat Sourcing Red Flag That Should Raise Alarms

In many cases, a steakhouse is only as good as the meat that it cooks, and the difference between high-quality meat and low-quality meat is a big one. While not every steakhouse in the world can provide Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef — one of the highest-graded cuts of meat in the world — there's a certain baseline of quality you want a steakhouse to have. Above all else, arguably the best way to tell when a restaurant doesn't meet that criteria is if it doesn't disclose the source of the meat itself whatsoever.

The decision not to publicize the source of one's meat may seem like an inconspicuous one, but it's actually one of the most concerning things you can notice about a steakhouse. Bryan Voltaggio, co-owner of Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse, spoke about this tendency of lower-quality steakhouses with Business Insider in 2024, reminding patrons to be inquisitive about where the food is from. "If you go to a place that can't really back up their sourcing and you're not really understanding where the meat is coming from, especially when they're charging a premium for it, then I would have concerns," Voltaggio shared. This tendency is often utilized by restaurants that freeze their meat, so seeking out steakhouses that make it clear that they serve fresh beef is a great first step when it comes to avoiding low-quality establishments.