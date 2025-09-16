This Dollar Tree Cutting Board DIY Will Declutter Your Kitchen Counters

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When kitchen items don't have a proper place, they quickly pile up and clutter your countertops, disrupting the flow of your space. Fortunately, TikToker @hometalk shared a clever DIY hack that easily solves this problem. It involves several Dollar Tree items glued together to create a stylish spinning organizer.

At Dollar Tree, gather two rectangular bamboo cutting boards, a lazy Susan, four mason jars, decorative rope, and strong crafting glue. Glue the two cutting boards together side-by-side along their long edge, then stand them upright and glue the side of a mason jar (without its lid) to the middle of both sides of each board (you'll end up with two mason jars per side). Next, glue the bottom edge of the cutting boards to the center of the lazy Susan so the jars sit upright. Now, wrap decorative rope around the jars from bottom to top. Secure the end with glue and voila! You have a handy spinning organizer perfect for storing kitchen tools.

Not only is this organizer aesthetically pleasing, but it's extremely functional. You can place cooking utensils in the mason jars, with bottles of oil in between, and spices and herbs along the perimeter. When it's time to cook a meal, this handy organizer holds all the necessary goodies. And thanks to the Dollar Tree, this DIY hack is surprisingly affordable.