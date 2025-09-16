This Dollar Tree Cutting Board DIY Will Declutter Your Kitchen Counters
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When kitchen items don't have a proper place, they quickly pile up and clutter your countertops, disrupting the flow of your space. Fortunately, TikToker @hometalk shared a clever DIY hack that easily solves this problem. It involves several Dollar Tree items glued together to create a stylish spinning organizer.
@hometalk
Grab a Dollar Tree cutting board...😳 @artsandclassy DIY DollarTree DollarTreeDIY Kitchen Organizer
At Dollar Tree, gather two rectangular bamboo cutting boards, a lazy Susan, four mason jars, decorative rope, and strong crafting glue. Glue the two cutting boards together side-by-side along their long edge, then stand them upright and glue the side of a mason jar (without its lid) to the middle of both sides of each board (you'll end up with two mason jars per side). Next, glue the bottom edge of the cutting boards to the center of the lazy Susan so the jars sit upright. Now, wrap decorative rope around the jars from bottom to top. Secure the end with glue and voila! You have a handy spinning organizer perfect for storing kitchen tools.
Not only is this organizer aesthetically pleasing, but it's extremely functional. You can place cooking utensils in the mason jars, with bottles of oil in between, and spices and herbs along the perimeter. When it's time to cook a meal, this handy organizer holds all the necessary goodies. And thanks to the Dollar Tree, this DIY hack is surprisingly affordable.
More ways to declutter your kitchen counters
Clear the clutter from your kitchen counters by taking a more minimalist approach. Start by tossing expired pantry items, donating duplicate tools, and letting go of kitchen gadgets you haven't touched in years. Not only will you reclaim valuable counter space, but you'll also create a calmer environment, and the greatest benefit of a minimalist kitchen is that it enhances your at-home experience. Those clear countertops just might translate to clear thinking and confident cooking.
Another trick is maximizing kitchen cabinet storage. Instead of letting tricky corner cabinets go unused, pick up a couple of extra lazy Susans at Dollar Tree. Lazy Susans can help kitchen organization by squeezing into these hard-to-reach spaces and suddenly becoming the perfect spot for overstock goods that would otherwise crowd your counters.
You can also free up counters by lifting items off them altogether. We have several ideas for produce storage in small kitchens, including going vertical. This 3-Tier Fruit Basket with Banana Hangers received high ratings for quality and can fit far more than the average fruit bowl. Hanging baskets, sturdy pot racks, and wall-mounted hooks add storage without taking up floor or counter space. Even simple swaps, like a wall-mounted paper towel holder instead of a standing one, or a magnetic knife strip in place of a bulky block, make a big difference. Let your walls and cabinets carry the load to declutter those kitchen countertops.