The BBQ Chips Brand We Ranked The Absolute Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of snacks to eat while lounging around the house or attending an event like a tailgate, there's a good chance chips are at the top of the list. They're a classic for a reason, and the more popular flavors, including barbecue, are offered by numerous brands. However, not all barbecue chips are made the same, which is why Daily Meal tried and ranked 13 brands of barbecue potato chips to find the best offering. The winner is a brand you probably know but might not have realized made barbecue chips: Doritos.

Doritos' Sweet & Tangy BBQ chip comes in the same iconic triangular shape as most of the brand's offerings, and Doritos calls it "a bold flavor experience that amplifies traditional BBQ sauce with sweetness, complex spices and tanginess." Daily Meal's taste tester found that it has a thick texture, wonderful crunch, and a perfectly tangy, sweet vinegar and tomato taste that does not disappoint, truly delivering on what is promised.

The likely reason many people don't know about this Doritos flavor is it's a fairly recent offering, with Doritos debuting the flavor in 2023. Considering how iconic both barbecue flavor and Doritos are to the chip market, it's no surprise that this flavor eventually came to fruition. But what do others think of the chips?