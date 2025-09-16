The BBQ Chips Brand We Ranked The Absolute Best
When you think of snacks to eat while lounging around the house or attending an event like a tailgate, there's a good chance chips are at the top of the list. They're a classic for a reason, and the more popular flavors, including barbecue, are offered by numerous brands. However, not all barbecue chips are made the same, which is why Daily Meal tried and ranked 13 brands of barbecue potato chips to find the best offering. The winner is a brand you probably know but might not have realized made barbecue chips: Doritos.
Doritos' Sweet & Tangy BBQ chip comes in the same iconic triangular shape as most of the brand's offerings, and Doritos calls it "a bold flavor experience that amplifies traditional BBQ sauce with sweetness, complex spices and tanginess." Daily Meal's taste tester found that it has a thick texture, wonderful crunch, and a perfectly tangy, sweet vinegar and tomato taste that does not disappoint, truly delivering on what is promised.
The likely reason many people don't know about this Doritos flavor is it's a fairly recent offering, with Doritos debuting the flavor in 2023. Considering how iconic both barbecue flavor and Doritos are to the chip market, it's no surprise that this flavor eventually came to fruition. But what do others think of the chips?
What people are saying about Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ chips
On the Doritos site, Sweet & Tangy BBQ has a 4.4-star rating out of five, with 84% of reviewers recommending the flavor. Many people cite it as their favorite Doritos flavor, an impressive feat considering how many heavy hitters Doritos sells. People discussing the flavor on Reddit had similar opinions; while not everyone was a fan, the response was largely positive. If you want to try them yourself, they can be ordered online from sites like Amazon.
Most people who don't like the chips seem put off by the spice level, so if you're not a fan of a hot chip, this will probably not be the flavor for you. On the other hand, if you're someone who often craves spicy chips, you'll probably love what this bag has to offer (though they aren't nearly as hot as the spiciest tortilla chip on the market). While the chips do, unfortunately, contain the same Red 40 dye as other Doritos, which has been found to cause inflammation in mice, they're a wonderful snack in moderation, especially if you're not particularly sensitive to stomach problems.