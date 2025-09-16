You Can Still Eat From The Original Restaurant Taco Bell Got Its Crunchy Taco Shell From In 1951

Across the street from Mitla Cafe, Glen Bell opened up a hot dog and burger stand called Bell's Drive-In in 1948. The story goes that he saw the crowds of eaters at Mitla Cafe and was curious to learn what they were doing well. He had large ambitions of getting into the growing fast food market that had recently blown up in Southern California with the opening and expansion of McDonald's. He began befriending the staff at Mitla and learned their recipes.

In 1951, he added tacos to his menu using what he learned from the staff across the street. For much of his white customer base, it was their first time trying the food. Unlike what happened with the burrito stand in Portland that learned recipes in Mexico, Glen Bell's tacos became a hit. He went on to open a small chain of restaurants called Taco Tia, a precursor to Taco Bell. While Mexican entrepreneurs had already patented various machines to make hard-shell tacos, Bell claimed he invented the modern version of the dish.

If you're in the San Bernardino area and want to try the OG inspiration for one of Taco Bell's popular dishes, stop in for a bite at Mitla Cafe. If you're nowhere near the generations-old staple, a quick trip to Taco Bell will have to do.