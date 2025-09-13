The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Florida Restaurants That Are Worth Finding
Some restaurants are fantastic and everyone knows it. For these, it's usually obvious from the appearance that you're going to have an amazing meal that's worth raving about. But if you're looking for those hidden gems, hole-in-the-wall restaurants are your best bet. Often small and a little dingy, these locations don't look like much, but a select few of them are well worth seeking out because of the delicious food they serve.
Growing up in Florida, I traveled around quite a bit to experience the vast array of unique eateries offered by The Sunshine State. During these travels, some of my favorites turned out to be little hole-in-the-wall spots that didn't look like much but taught me one important life lesson: Not every place that is fantastic looks fantastic. Now, I get to share a few of my absolute favorite picks with you.
1. On Q Smokehouse Grill (Saint Leo)
The On Q Smokehouse Grill in Saint Leo is small and unassuming in a way that's the exact opposite of fancy. However, one TripAdvisor reviewer suggests you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, adding that their "favorite places are hidden gems that are rustic." Honestly, this couldn't be put any better because this grill looks like a glorified shack but serves up amazing barbecue and traditional Southern favorites. Order your food as takeout or have a seat in a metal chair and devour your meal in an open-air room with an unfinished wood ceiling.
On the menu, you'll find some typical American fare like burgers and sandwiches, interspersed with mouthwatering barbecue dishes like ribs, pulled pork, and smoked sausage. Perhaps the thing that most sets this little eatery apart, though, is the selection of truly traditional Southern dishes you'll find served here. If you have a hankering for fried green tomatoes, mullet, or fried okra, On Q Smokehouse has you covered.
2. Steph's Southern Soul Restaurant (Dade City)
Steph's Southern Soul Restaurant in Dade City has a small, brightly colored exterior that's just starting to turn a little old and dingy-looking. Inside, you'll find dining reminiscent of a cafeteria lunch line, with a long buffet you walk up to and order from. A reviewer at Lion's Pride Media perfectly explained this, saying, "Steph's is set up like a buffet, but the staff dishes you out." They went on to explain that there are five options for how to eat, ranging from a small $5.99 plate to a much larger $10.99 plate. The interior is a little crowded feeling because of how small it is, but that's part of its charm.
On the menu, you'll find some of the most amazing Southern soul food you've ever had. Many reviewers rave about the Oxtails, saying they were some of the best they ever had. Other main dishes include liver and onions, beef tips, smoked barbecue ribs, fried chicken, and fried catfish. Mouthwatering sides include hushpuppies, cornbread, collard greens, okra, beans, and sweet potato soufflé. Of course, there's fresh Southern sweet tea to wash it all down with.
3. Mr. Dunderbak's (Tampa)
Not every hole-in-the-wall restaurant is rural like the first two options on this list. If you head to Tampa, you'll find Mr. Dunderbak's just a short drive away from the University of South Florida (USF) campus. The German eatery and shop is a favorite of college students and locals alike, featuring an eating area that's a little larger than other restaurants listed here. The interior is dark and overcrowded, between guests and decor, with seating that's basically picnic benches. But if you want a taste of scrumptiously authentic German food, this is the place to be. One Reddit user describes it as "more of a cool uncle owned restaurant as opposed to a mom and pop."
The menu has both German and English labels, detailing the different sections or dishes. You'll find appetizers like potato pancakes, cheese plates, and schnitzel strips. If you prefer, though, you can also choose from a select few American appetizers, like fried mushrooms, beer-battered onion rings, and chicken wings. Main dishes include sandwiches, bratwurst, kielbasa, various types of schnitzel, and pierogi, to name a few. Of course, you'll also find lots of German beers on draft, to wash your meal down with.
4. Red Wing Restaurant (Groveland)
Like many others on this list, the Red Wing Restaurant in Groveland doesn't look like much. If anything, it looks more like a small rural Florida home, except for the big red sign outside highlighting the name of the eatery with the words "seafood, steak, chops" beneath. On the counter inside is a gator's head and a sign advertising the Roadkill Cafe (which is a must-visit if you ever travel down Route 66). Animal heads hang on the walls in a small but cozy interior decked out with wooden plank walls and tables not unlike what you'd find in your grandmother's kitchen.
What you'll find on the menu isn't quite like anywhere else. The Red Wing Restaurant describes itself as offering "a wide variety of hand cut steaks, fresh fish, and game meat." Examples of dishes you might find include quail, pork chops, country-fried steak, gator, and game sausage. The chefs will also cook fresh roadkill found within a mile in either direction, and the restaurant offers a hunter's platter that changes from one day to the next. If you're looking to eat something truly unique, this is the place to go!
5. Star Fish Company (Cortez)
The Star Fish Company in Cortez is basically just a slightly dirty shack on a slightly dirty dock, offering outside seating. But don't let the worn-looking appearance fool you because the fresh seafood you'll find here is worth the trip a hundred times over. Unlike some other seafood spots, this one also serves a select handful of non-seafood dishes, just in case there's someone in your party who prefers that. Inside, you'll find nautical-themed decorations that look just as old as the building, paired with friendly service and a seafood market. As reviewers say, this place isn't fancy, but it's an excellent place to enjoy some fresh fish.
On the menu, you'll find various fresh shrimp dishes, calamari, clams, and mullet. You can pair these with soups, salads, and sides, but the restaurant's specialties are what you'll really want to try. These include things like stone crab claws, Florida pompano, mahi mahi, and Antarctic salmon. For those who'd prefer to get something besides seafood, you can choose from burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, and grilled cheeses. Keep in mind, though, that Star Fish Company doesn't accept cards, so you'll need to bring cash with you.
6. 12A Buoy (Fort Pierce)
12A Buoy, in Fort Pierce, is basically just a large shack hidden back a bit from the road. The interior is old, with flooring that looks perpetually dirty (despite being perfectly clean). That small space will regularly feel crowded because of its size and how many people try to pack in, but that crowd should tell you just how fantastic the fresh seafood is here. There's also a good list of wines to choose from, which could give much larger, fancier places a run for their money. Thankfully, there's a little extra room for seating on the outdoor dining deck, if you can withstand the Florida heat long enough to eat your meal. One TripAdvisor described the place, saying, "The dining room is smallish. The bar is typically packed. Cats roamed freely around the outdoor dining area."
This restaurant may have a dive-bar aesthetic, but that shouldn't distract you from the exceptional menu. Here, you'll find a vast range of fresh seafood dishes like fried oysters, steamed mussels, shrimp cocktail, and a raw oyster bar. On-theme dishes include crab-stuffed shrimp, a black angus rib-eye steak, Florida lobster, and shrimp scampi. If you love seafood and think the fresher it is, the better it is, 12A Buoy is a definite must-visit.
7. DJ's Clam Shack (Key West)
DJ's Clam Shack in Key West has an exterior that, while brightly colored and full of whimsy, is definitely run down and purposefully made to look like an old shack. The interior is small and dingy, but it offers a unique blend of well-cooked Northern and Southern staple coastal foods you won't find served together in many other places. One reviewer on TripAdvisor perfectly described it as "small and unpretentious" and also that it served "some of the best [food] I have ever had."
The menu is small, but each item is impactful. Choose from Maine lobster roll, steamed clams, calamari, fish fingers, or conch fritters. Indulge in sides of French fries, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, or beer-battered onion rings. Sip on some homemade New England chowder, or opt for your choice of mahi mahi, fried shrimp, chicken, or roasted pork tacos. No matter what you order, it's bound to be delicious.
