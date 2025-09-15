This Simple Ingredient Is Your Secret Weapon For The Creamiest Lemon Bars

If you're a fan of lemon flavor, you've probably tried lemon bars before. Lemon bars are a delicious treat with a shortbread crust and tangy lemon filling, perfectly blending sour and sweet flavors in a dessert beloved in the American South. However, if you've ever made your own lemon bars, you likely know that they can get dry if the ingredient ratios are off. To avoid this — and to get creamier lemon bars in general — consider making them with one ingredient you might already have in your fridge: cream cheese.

Cream cheese is a mild cheese made by curdling cream. Its delicate flavor makes it much better suited to desserts than other cheeses, as it melds well with the taste of sugar without clashing on the tongue. This mild taste also makes it great for lemon bars, as the lemon already adds a lot of zing — you wouldn't want to use something strong that doesn't pair with that fresh, sour taste. While it doesn't add as much to the flavor, however, it can really improve the texture of lemon bars, making them softer and creamier rather than firm or dry. This is important, as no matter how delish your treat is, it won't be satisfying without the right mouthfeel.