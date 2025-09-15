This Simple Ingredient Is Your Secret Weapon For The Creamiest Lemon Bars
If you're a fan of lemon flavor, you've probably tried lemon bars before. Lemon bars are a delicious treat with a shortbread crust and tangy lemon filling, perfectly blending sour and sweet flavors in a dessert beloved in the American South. However, if you've ever made your own lemon bars, you likely know that they can get dry if the ingredient ratios are off. To avoid this — and to get creamier lemon bars in general — consider making them with one ingredient you might already have in your fridge: cream cheese.
Cream cheese is a mild cheese made by curdling cream. Its delicate flavor makes it much better suited to desserts than other cheeses, as it melds well with the taste of sugar without clashing on the tongue. This mild taste also makes it great for lemon bars, as the lemon already adds a lot of zing — you wouldn't want to use something strong that doesn't pair with that fresh, sour taste. While it doesn't add as much to the flavor, however, it can really improve the texture of lemon bars, making them softer and creamier rather than firm or dry. This is important, as no matter how delish your treat is, it won't be satisfying without the right mouthfeel.
How to add cream cheese into lemon bars
Cream cheese is typically added to the filling of lemon bars, rather than the crust — this is because the ingredient might prevent the crust from forming properly. Rather, you should make your crust like normal, then add a few ounces (about four for every cup of flour used to make the crust) of cream cheese when making the filling. For instance, this Daily Meal recipe for lemon bars calls for a tablespoon and a half of cream; you could fully replace this ingredient with eight ounces of cream cheese, giving you extra creamy and flavorful bars.
This filling can be spooned onto the crust and baked like usual, giving you delicious lemon bars that won't feel dry on your tongue. You can also combine the extra-creamy cream cheese lemon bars with other lemon recipes; for instance, adding lemon-flavored liquor will give your bars a boozy kick while the cream cheese keeps it soft. Cream cheese lemon bars would also go perfect with a chocolate drizzle, creating a dessert so decadent you'll have to keep yourself from eating the entire rack. There are tons of tricks to upgrade and add flavor to lemon squares, but no matter which you choose, be sure to pair it with cream cheese for the creamiest results.