The Boozy Addition That Your Lemon Bars Deserve

A ¼ cup to ½ cup of limoncello can really make your lemon bar filling pop. But if you want to add a little lemon taste to the cookie base as well, a tablespoon or two of limoncello will do just that. When adding alcohol to baked goods, it's always good to add a little at a time so you do not drown it in booze. You can always add more if you find the flavor is lacking the punch you are hoping for. While you might have to experiment a couple of times to find the right balance, that just means more yummy lemon bars.

You will also discover that limoncello will make your lemon bars more fragrant, which makes your kitchen even more inviting to would-be nibblers. When you make your lemon bars, remember to use a glass pan. If you use a metal pan, you may find your lemon bars have a slightly metallic taste. This is due to the reaction between the acidic lemon and the metal. Nevertheless, this citrusy flavor addition will make all the difference and might even inspire you to try using limoncello in other lemony dishes.