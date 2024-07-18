The Boozy Addition That Your Lemon Bars Deserve
Classic lemon bars are a staple for everything from a backyard party to a game night with friends. The acidic, creamy sweetness of the custard-like filling, paired with the shortbread-like base, makes lemon bars both substantial and satisfying. But if you aren't adding limoncello to these bars, you are missing out.
What's limoncello? This boozy addition was birthed along the Amalfi Coast and is a favorite when making cakes and cocktails. Plus, homemade limoncello is easy to make if you don't want to buy a bottle. This alcohol comes together by soaking lemon peels in vodka for several weeks before mixing in some sugar, water, and a little lemon juice. It is sweet, lemony, and silky smooth. And, when you add limoncello to lemon bars, it amplifies the lemon flavor without overpowering the taste with its alcohol content. Instead, limoncello's subtle yet sweet taste adds another layer of acid taste to this treat, helping to round out the dessert's flavor.
Tips for baking lemon bars with limoncello
A ¼ cup to ½ cup of limoncello can really make your lemon bar filling pop. But if you want to add a little lemon taste to the cookie base as well, a tablespoon or two of limoncello will do just that. When adding alcohol to baked goods, it's always good to add a little at a time so you do not drown it in booze. You can always add more if you find the flavor is lacking the punch you are hoping for. While you might have to experiment a couple of times to find the right balance, that just means more yummy lemon bars.
You will also discover that limoncello will make your lemon bars more fragrant, which makes your kitchen even more inviting to would-be nibblers. When you make your lemon bars, remember to use a glass pan. If you use a metal pan, you may find your lemon bars have a slightly metallic taste. This is due to the reaction between the acidic lemon and the metal. Nevertheless, this citrusy flavor addition will make all the difference and might even inspire you to try using limoncello in other lemony dishes.
Add extra flavor without the alcohol
That said, if you love the idea of a more intense lemon experience but do not want to add alcohol to your lemon bars, you could use limoncello or lemon extract, which may be easier to find in your grocery store. As the saying goes, ain't nothing like the real thing, but lemon and limoncello extract are highly concentrated and can add a bright, tangy citrus flavor, making the bold taste of the lemon juice even bolder in your lemon bars, but without the booze.
If you are feeling artisanal, consider garnishing your limoncello bars with some dried lavender, thyme, rosemary, or even oregano, or add it to your shortbread base. Or chiffonade some sweet, warm, and peppery basil and sprinkle it over your lemon bars before you serve. These herby additions both complement and contrast the sweet and tart nature of these bar cookies while adding a little bit of balance for your taste buds.