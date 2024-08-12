Your Lemon Bars Are Missing This Chocolatey Addition

When you're in the mood for a bright-tasting treat that incorporates the delectable tang of lemon paired with freshly baked shortbread, make a pan of lemon bars to satisfy your cravings. While for some, the idea of enjoying homemade lemon squares is perfectly satisfying on its own, you may be looking for a way to level up your traditional recipe. Instead of topping lemon bars with berry puree or whipped cream, why not upgrade the flavor of this citrus-based dessert with a drizzle of your favorite chocolate?

Whether you're using dark, milk, or white chocolate, incorporating a bit of this velvety confection to homemade lemon bars is the upgrade you didn't know you needed. Since most chocolate is made from various combinations of cocoa liquor, sugar, cocoa butter, and milk, this confection is quite complex. The tart, bright taste of citrus fruits pairs beautifully with chocolate's rich flavor and creamy consistency. However, you don't need to drastically alter your traditional lemon bar recipe to successfully incorporate a bit of chocolate.

Sure enough, the best way to add chocolate to lemon bars is by adding this rich confection at the last minute. Once your homemade lemon bars have cooled, top them with a drizzle of easy chocolate sauce, or a melted portion of your favorite variety. Given the type of chocolate you decide to use, the resulting flavor of your upgraded dessert will be deliciously unique.