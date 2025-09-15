Why We Ranked Unicorn Magic As The Worst Snack Pack Pudding Flavor
When Daily Meal rounded up nine Snack Pack pudding flavors to rank from worst to best, there was one flavor that couldn't charm its way out of last place: Unicorn Magic. That might come as a surprise if you've seen it on shelves. The packaging is pure kid-bait — bold colors, sparkly branding, and even a couple of temporary unicorn tattoos slipped inside for good measure. On looks alone, it should have been an easy win. But this wasn't a beauty contest.
Our ranking came down to two essentials: taste and texture. In other words, could you actually eat it and enjoy it? And while the Snack Pack brand as a whole didn't bomb out completely — Snack Pack itself landed right in the middle of our pudding brand ranking — Unicorn Magic stood out for all the wrong reasons. Instead of delivering something whimsical and craveable, it felt like the culinary equivalent of a glitter bomb that fizzled before takeoff.
Other Snack Pack flavors managed to deliver the basics — creamy textures, chocolatey familiarity, or at least a flavor profile that didn't make you second-guess why you picked up the spoon. Unicorn Magic, on the other hand, leaned too hard on the gimmick and forgot the fundamentals. That's why it ended up dead last in the lineup: the pudding simply didn't taste as magical as it looked.
When the magic wears off
If the outside promised rainbows, the inside was more of a letdown. Snack Pack Unicorn Magic Pudding is reminiscent of Pixy Stix and cotton candy — at least in theory. In reality, the pink-and-blue swirl had more in common with chalky medicine than carnival sweets. The texture didn't help either. Our reviewer even compared it to "an overly thickened gravy" crossed with Pepto-Bismol, a far cry from the silky spoonful you'd expect from pudding.
That mismatch between expectation and reality is what tanked Unicorn Magic's ranking. Even die-hard Snack Pack fans weren't convinced. On a Reddit thread, one user described it bluntly: "tastes like Play-Doh." Another called it "literally just colored vanilla pudding," while a frustrated parent said their kid begged for it in the store, only for the family to swear off that aisle altogether. Taste tests posted on YouTube didn't go any easier — reactions ranged from disgusted grimaces to spitting it out on camera.
The packaging may win over kids, and sure, the included tattoos are fun. But as a snack itself, it's hard to defend. At the end of the day, Unicorn Magic might not be the healthiest snack you can get — and worse, it's not even a tasty one.