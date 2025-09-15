Why We Ranked Unicorn Magic As The Worst Snack Pack Pudding Flavor

When Daily Meal rounded up nine Snack Pack pudding flavors to rank from worst to best, there was one flavor that couldn't charm its way out of last place: Unicorn Magic. That might come as a surprise if you've seen it on shelves. The packaging is pure kid-bait — bold colors, sparkly branding, and even a couple of temporary unicorn tattoos slipped inside for good measure. On looks alone, it should have been an easy win. But this wasn't a beauty contest.

Our ranking came down to two essentials: taste and texture. In other words, could you actually eat it and enjoy it? And while the Snack Pack brand as a whole didn't bomb out completely — Snack Pack itself landed right in the middle of our pudding brand ranking — Unicorn Magic stood out for all the wrong reasons. Instead of delivering something whimsical and craveable, it felt like the culinary equivalent of a glitter bomb that fizzled before takeoff.

Other Snack Pack flavors managed to deliver the basics — creamy textures, chocolatey familiarity, or at least a flavor profile that didn't make you second-guess why you picked up the spoon. Unicorn Magic, on the other hand, leaned too hard on the gimmick and forgot the fundamentals. That's why it ended up dead last in the lineup: the pudding simply didn't taste as magical as it looked.