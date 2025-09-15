The Hidden Downside Of Whiskey Stones You Should Keep In Mind

Whiskey is often at its best when slightly cooled. Not only can a cool sip of whiskey burn less than one at room temperature, but sometimes certain whiskey flavors can be masked by the heat but come out when cooled, such as apple. However, cooling the whiskey with ice comes at a cost: dilution. As the ice melts, it adds water to the drink, diluting both the flavor and aroma imbued in the whiskey. Whiskey stones, small stones that can be cooled in the freezer and dropped into a glass of whiskey, were developed to combat this. They cool your spirit without adding any water, preventing dilution. However, they do have one downside: their temperature.

While ice immediately cools your whiskey, whiskey stones take a bit longer to work and don't cool it down by nearly as much. According to ROCKS, a whiskey stone company, ice cubes tend to cool your drink down by more than 20 degrees Fahrenheit, while whiskey stones, even when used properly, only cool it by 6–10 degrees. This means that if you're aiming to have a nice, cold glass of whiskey, stones might not be your best bet. They only chill the drink slightly and won't get it nearly as cold as an ice-cube would.