The Texas Roadhouse Hack You Need For A Way Cheaper Lunch

Texas Roadhouse is known for offering affordable steak dinners. In fact, the cheapest steak options at Texas Roadhouse are even under 25 bucks. While these prices are already quite good — especially compared to more high-end steak restaurants — there's also an ordering hack for Texas Roadhouse that you can use to get an even cheaper lunch. The hack? Order a kid's meal.

It may seem unconventional for an adult to order off of the kids' menu, but the meal actually comes with a good amount of food for a good-sized lunch (or even a light dinner). For example, the Lil' Dino Steak Bites come with a side and cost $8.49. There are a plethora of side options to choose from, including mashed potatoes and the Texas red chili (which we placed fourth on our ranking of the best dishes at Texas Roadhouse) — both of these are pretty filling and, combined with the steak bites, should fill you up.

The other kid's meal options include the mini cheeseburgers (it comes with two), chicken tenders, or grilled chicken. In other words, these are all items that could easily be on the adults' section of the menu — just in a smaller portion. When combined with a side, it may be just the right amount of food. Each kid's meal also comes with a couple of the chain's famous rolls (along with the beloved cinnamon butter), which you might want to use with one of these additional Texas Roadhouse ordering hacks.