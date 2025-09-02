The Texas Roadhouse Hack You Need For A Way Cheaper Lunch
Texas Roadhouse is known for offering affordable steak dinners. In fact, the cheapest steak options at Texas Roadhouse are even under 25 bucks. While these prices are already quite good — especially compared to more high-end steak restaurants — there's also an ordering hack for Texas Roadhouse that you can use to get an even cheaper lunch. The hack? Order a kid's meal.
It may seem unconventional for an adult to order off of the kids' menu, but the meal actually comes with a good amount of food for a good-sized lunch (or even a light dinner). For example, the Lil' Dino Steak Bites come with a side and cost $8.49. There are a plethora of side options to choose from, including mashed potatoes and the Texas red chili (which we placed fourth on our ranking of the best dishes at Texas Roadhouse) — both of these are pretty filling and, combined with the steak bites, should fill you up.
The other kid's meal options include the mini cheeseburgers (it comes with two), chicken tenders, or grilled chicken. In other words, these are all items that could easily be on the adults' section of the menu — just in a smaller portion. When combined with a side, it may be just the right amount of food. Each kid's meal also comes with a couple of the chain's famous rolls (along with the beloved cinnamon butter), which you might want to use with one of these additional Texas Roadhouse ordering hacks.
Order two kids' meals when you're feeling hungrier
If a kid's meal just doesn't seem like enough food for you, then here's another hack: order two kids' meals. With each kid's meal priced at around 8 or 9 bucks, the total will still come out to less than $20, which makes it cheaper than many entrees on the adults' section of the menu. Plus, it means that, in total, you get two small entrée portions, two sides, and two sets of rolls — that's a whole lot of food together.
This method also allows you to try quite a few different items on the menu if you're not quite sure what you're in the mood for. For example, you can get both the grilled chicken and the steak bites to have a little of two different proteins. Then, for your sides, you can choose both the fresh vegetables to get some healthy foods in there, as well as, say, mashed potatoes for something more comfort food-like. For an extra 79 cents, there's also the side option of a loaded baked potato — complete with your choice of toppings, such as sour cream, chili, and/or bacon — which will definitely help fill you up.