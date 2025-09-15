Why Some People Have A Problem With In-N-Out's Meat Sourcing

In-N-Out Burger prides itself on its high-quality, never-frozen, and always handmade patties — but, unfortunately, the company's meat-sourcing practices have triggered various scandals over the years. This has led to some customers refusing to eat at the famous chain until it improves the situation. In 2012, an animal rights group secretly filmed inside one of In-N-Out's beef suppliers, the Central Valley Meat Company Co. The video made the news, with the USDA saying it contained evidence of "egregious, inhumane handling and treatment of livestock." In response, In-N-Out canceled its contract with the supplier and the chief operations officer released a statement saying the company was unaware of the conditions and would never condone the inhumane treatment of animals.

A few years later, in 2016, In-N-Out was targeted by environmental activists because it was working with suppliers that fed their animals a routine diet of antibiotics. The company responded by saying it planned to "accelerate" progress toward antibiotic alternatives, but it did not give any kind of timeline or make concrete promises. A couple of years later, the lack of progress was highlighted by a report that graded various restaurants based on their antibiotic use policies and meat-sourcing practices. In-N-Out Burger (along with another 22 of the 25 restaurants investigated) received a failing F grade because its beef still comes from animals raised with antibiotics, and it doesn't have a concrete time frame for moving away from antibiotics.