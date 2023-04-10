A New Report Highlights The Dangers Of Excessive Antibiotics In Our Meat

When it comes to dietary habits, many people have been trying to do a little better in recent years. The issue is that there is essentially zero consensus regarding what food choices are actually preferable. A person could fully commit to eating a superfood-rich diet, but what will they do when they realize that their favorite meal isn't climate-conscious?

Things are made even more complicated by modern factory farming processes. Consumers may want to think about whether or not the animals they're eating were raised and processed in a humane manner, and they might want to consider the disastrous effect that factory farming has on the environment. The unexpected effects of industrial agriculture could have life-threatening consequences.

Factory farming is thought to be responsible for a staggering loss of human life, as the industry's reliance on antibiotics has resulted in bacteria that is immune to a lot of modern medicine.