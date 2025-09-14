Why This Grocery Store Brand Frozen Meatball Missed The Mark For Us

Spaghetti and meatballs is a classic comfort meal, but it's not always that easily accessible. Making meatballs can be time-consuming, and some people can't eat the beef or pork they're typically made with, whether due to a dietary restriction or simply because they don't enjoy the taste. This is where frozen turkey meatballs come in handy. They offer a quick and easy alternative to forming meatballs by hand or with red meat, perfect for a lazy dinner of spaghetti and meatballs. However, not all frozen meatballs are made equal.

Daily Meal tried and ranked seven brands of frozen turkey meatballs, and Target's Good & Gather placed second-to-last overall. Their turkey meatballs had an overwhelmingly salty taste that gave way to an unpleasant, weirdly dishwater-style tang and no other discernible flavors. Suffice it to say, despite impressively containing no antibiotics or hormones, these meatballs missed the mark. At least they were pretty decent size-wise, unlike Our Best, the worst of the bunch, which were so tiny they wouldn't look appetizing atop a pile of noodles.