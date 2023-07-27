The Ikea Food Andrew Zimmern Simply Can't Stop Buying

It may be a furniture store, but Ikea is arguably just as well known for its meatballs, which are served at the in-store food court. Like most people, Andrew Zimmern orders the famous meatballs whenever he shops at Ikea, but as the celebrity chef shared during a YouTube Q&A, the hot dogs are also his go-to, though he prefers the regular to the vegetarian ones. Zimmern says he also shops Ikea's selection of specialty food items, but rather than lingonberry jam and Swedish chocolates, he opts for the Swedish creamed cod roe, buying at least four tubes at a time to keep up with his cravings.

"If you are what you eat, I'm 5% Swedish creamed roe," Zimmern quipped, explaining that he can easily go through several tubes of the stuff because it's his "favorite thing in the whole world." Clearly, Swedish creamed cod roe is a pantry staple in Zimmern's household, but what exactly is in this Ikea food product?