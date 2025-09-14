How To Store Your Extra Texas Roadhouse Rolls For The Best Quality Leftovers

One of the Texas Roadhouse rules every diner should know is not to fill up on the free bread rolls. Pillowy and tender, these little guys are so moreish that there's a serious risk you might overindulge and fail to leave any room for your meal. The thing is, who can resist making such a rookie mistake when these carby caboodles taste so phenomenal slathered in the accompanying tub of honey butter? The solution is to take temptation out of the mix by popping them in a doggy bag. The best way to store your extra Texas Roadhouse rolls so they retain their fluffy texture is to encase them fully in a sheet of plastic wrap (so the air can't get to them) before leaving them out at room temperature.

The reason Texas Roadhouse rolls are so soft is because they're baked fresh daily to guarantee that they have a feather-like interior and bouncy quality. These spongey rolls are also made with milk, an ingredient that tenderizes their crumb and lends them a super-soft character. The key to keeping them at their best is to hamper the staling process by wrapping them well; this prevents the moisture inside them from evaporating. While you can envelop your rolls in aluminum foil, plastic wrap is better because you can press out excess air and close up your bundles snugly. Alternatively, place them inside a plastic bread bag and tie up the ends.