How To Store Your Extra Texas Roadhouse Rolls For The Best Quality Leftovers
One of the Texas Roadhouse rules every diner should know is not to fill up on the free bread rolls. Pillowy and tender, these little guys are so moreish that there's a serious risk you might overindulge and fail to leave any room for your meal. The thing is, who can resist making such a rookie mistake when these carby caboodles taste so phenomenal slathered in the accompanying tub of honey butter? The solution is to take temptation out of the mix by popping them in a doggy bag. The best way to store your extra Texas Roadhouse rolls so they retain their fluffy texture is to encase them fully in a sheet of plastic wrap (so the air can't get to them) before leaving them out at room temperature.
The reason Texas Roadhouse rolls are so soft is because they're baked fresh daily to guarantee that they have a feather-like interior and bouncy quality. These spongey rolls are also made with milk, an ingredient that tenderizes their crumb and lends them a super-soft character. The key to keeping them at their best is to hamper the staling process by wrapping them well; this prevents the moisture inside them from evaporating. While you can envelop your rolls in aluminum foil, plastic wrap is better because you can press out excess air and close up your bundles snugly. Alternatively, place them inside a plastic bread bag and tie up the ends.
Why you shouldn't store Texas Roadhouse rolls in the fridge
You might think that storing bread in the fridge would keep it fresh for longer but it actually makes it stale faster. This occurs because the cold air swirling around in the appliance causes the starch in the bread to recrystallize after the baking process, which makes its texture turn hard, dry, and eventually crumbly. It's better to leave your bread rolls out at room temperature versus the fridge to decelerate this staling action (that is unless you live in a very hot and humid environment where bread can mold at speed when left out). If your rolls do begin to harden, consider wrapping them in a damp paper towel and microwaving them for 20 seconds or so to rehydrate them and soften them up again.
To make Texas Roadhouse copycat rolls at home you'll need to combine flour with yeast, milk, honey, sugar, whole eggs, egg yolks, melted butter, and salt. Once the dough has risen, you can shape it into balls, place in a baking dish, and pop in the oven before brushing the tops with more melted butter.