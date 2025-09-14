Follow Gordon Ramsay's 3-Finger Rule To Chop Herbs Like A Pro

Most people make mistakes when cooking with herbs. Whether it is adding them at the wrong time in the cooking process or not washing them before adding them to your recipe, herbs come with their own unique set of challenges. But if you are using a fresh herb like chives or any of the delicate varieties, it is imperative to understand how to chop them if you want them to do their job. This is why Gordon Ramsay's three-finger rule is a must. What is it? It's a technique that comes down to how you hold your herbs with three fingers and position your knife for an effortless chop.

Why do you need to use it? Ramsay's trick will save your cutting board from turning green, and more importantly, it keeps the flavor of the herbs intact. The "Culinary Genius" host's method starts by positioning your middle finger in front of your index and ring fingers — one in front and two behind, gently clutching over the herbs. This allows the knuckle to protect your fingers — you never want your fingers vulnerable when a sharp blade is involved — while simultaneously guiding the knife. The end result is an herb that is finely chopped and has retained its flavorful superpower.