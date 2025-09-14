What Exactly Is Broccolini And How Is It Different From Broccoli?

Because broccoli is the favorite vegetable of consumers in the majority of American states, it should come as no surprise that it tends to overshadow the incredibly similar vegetable known as broccolini. In fact, the similarities between broccoli and broccolini, from their names to their looks and texture, are due to the fact that broccolini is a hybrid vegetable made from combining standard broccoli with gai lan — a Chinese vegetable often referred to as Chinese kale. This is why broccolini has a thinner stem and a more leafy texture than the staple dinner-time vegetable, which is well-known for its thick stem and chunky crown of florets.

While these visual differences may seem minute enough to make broccoli and broccolini interchangeable in your favorite recipes, it's not quite that simple due to their differing tastes and textures. Standard broccoli, being a classic brassica, has an earthiness with a hint of bitterness, but broccolini has a much milder, sweeter flavor, with very little bitterness to it, though it does have a slight peppery bite. This is also the result of broccolini's gai lan ancestry. Perhaps the greatest difference is in the texture. Broccoli tends to be fairly hearty, with tightly packed, robust florets, and a fibrous stem with a tough outer skin that might need to be peeled away before cooking. Broccolini, however, has looser florets, and the stems, which are more tender, require much less prep than broccoli and can be eaten as-is.