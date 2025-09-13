The Step You Shouldn't Skip For Better Onion Rings

Golden, crunchy, and aromatic, a batch of deep fried onion rings is a thing of beauty. However, making them at home can be a culinary balancing act as the raw onion needs time to cook through and soften before the flour-dredged exterior burns. To make onion rings that have a toothsome middle and an audibly crisp coating, there's one prep step you shouldn't skip: soaking your rounds of onion in a wet dredge made of buttermilk and Tabasco.

As buttermilk is a fermented dairy product, it has a naturally acidic pH level. Buttermilk is often employed as a marinade for chicken because its acidity breaks down the proteins in meat, resulting in a finished dish with a tender consistency and succulence. Using buttermilk to make a wet dredge for onion rings serves the same purpose and helps to slightly soften the edges of the hoops as they sit so they cook faster. Tabasco is also an acid, as its core ingredient is distilled vinegar, which means it doubles down on that softening action while lending the marinade a touch of warming heat and sourness. Together, the buttermilk and Tabasco imbue the onions with a tangy quality that balances out the heaviness of the deep fried coating. Moreover, the texture of the marinade encourages the flour to cling to the rings better, creating a protective barrier that prevents them from burning.