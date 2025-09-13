Eating Gluten-Free? You May Want To Avoid Texas Roadhouse

For as great as Texas Roadhouse is, America's top casual dining chain is not without its faults. Chief among these has to do with the chain's difficulty accommodating to allergies, specifically as far as gluten is concerned. While Texas Roadhouse does have some gluten-friendly dishes, the chain's commitment to making as much of its food as possible from scratch means that cross-contamination between gluten foods and non-gluten foods is practically unavoidable. For this reason, the restaurant refrains from advertising anything as outright "gluten-free" to account for trace amounts of gluten that may end up in any given meal at the restaurant.

This potential cross-contamination could have a significant impact or a minor one, depending on the severity of your gluten intolerance. Every individual's relationship with gluten is different, and for some, the trace amounts of gluten within gluten-friendly items at Texas Roadhouse are negligible and shouldn't impact their health too much. However, for those with celiac disease or who are especially sensitive to gluten, it's likely better to be as cautious as possible and avoid the restaurant entirely.