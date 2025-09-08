Don't Throw Away Clumpy Sugar: Here's How To Revive It

It happens to every weekend warrior baker. You start to make those peanut butter cookies or that carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, and when you pull out your container of granulated sugar, it is full of big, hard-as-rock clumps. When this pantry staple has been stored for a while or exposed to moisture, it's the perfect storm for this sweetener to harden and appear unusable; however, before you toss it in the trash and run to the store for a new bag, if you have a microwave, you may be able to revive it.

You want to start by squeezing the clumpy sugar in the bag to try to break it up into smaller pieces. Then you are ready to separate the clumps from the loose sugar. If you have a sifter and a couple of microwave-safe bowls, it can make the process a little quicker. Place your sifter over one of your bowls and pour your sugar into it. The loose grains will pass right through into the bowl, while the clumps will remain in the sifter. Dump these into the other bowl and place it in the microwave for 30 seconds. This quick warming process should soften and loosen the clumpy sugar, and you should be able to break it up with a spoon or your hands.