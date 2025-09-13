How To Instantly Spot Bananas That Will Spoil Quickly

Buying bananas can drive you bonkers. Some are too green, some already have black spots on the peel, and others are missing their stems, making it difficult to find a bunch with a shelf life beyond a couple of days. But there is a way to figure out if they will spoil before you can eat them. The taste and texture of a banana are its two defining characteristics, so it's imperative that you know what to look for when adding a bunch of these fruits to your cart. It starts with the color, which is the most obvious indicator of whether or not a banana is under-ripe, over-ripe, or just right when it comes to its level of ripeness.

A bunch of ripe bananas will have peels that are bright yellow with just a smidge of green at either end. These fruits are sweet and ready to eat. However, if you don't have plans to consume them within a day or two, either use our plastic wrap trick to keep bananas fresh or make certain you pick a bunch that is slightly greener at either end and store them at room temperature. A green banana is going to be too firm to sink your teeth into, and if you do, you will feel and taste the starchiness of it. In fact, bananas that are not ripe are 70% to 80% starch. This percentage decreases as they ripen.